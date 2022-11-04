Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
A Friday afternoon lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller's unspecified report, according to the Denton Police Department.
According to Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham and social media updates from the department, a call came in at 12:06 p.m. "reporting a threat." Police responded to 2505 Scripture St., a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton building but not the main hospital location, which was locked down alongside surrounding facilities.
A Friday afternoon lockdown at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital was lifted after police found there was no threat and no injuries following a caller's unspecified report, according to the Denton Police Department.
According to Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham and social media updates from the department, a call came in at 12:06 p.m. "reporting a threat." Police responded to 2505 Scripture St., a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton building but not the main hospital location, which was locked down alongside surrounding facilities.
Some social media posts suggested there was one or more active shooters, but police confirmed that wasn't the case. At 1:51 p.m., Denton police announced the lockdown had been lifted after officers evacuated and swept a medical building in the 2500 block of Scripture Street, confirming there was no threat. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The report drew a large police response, and the department stated "an investigation is ongoing to determine the validity of the original call." Cunningham did not have any immediate details on the nature of that call.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.