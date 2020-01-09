A drover who struck a child Wednesday night in Krum is wanted by police, Krum Police Chief Terry Hargis said Thursday.
The child was flown to a Fort Worth hospital from the 1500 block of East McCart Street, where at about 7:30 p.m. the hit-and-run was reported.
Hargis said a driver struck a child with special needs whose parents called the police shortly before the crash to report the child was missing. Not long after Krum police arrived to the family’s residence around 7:20 p.m., they got the vehicle-pedestrian crash call.
Witnesses told police a dark red or maroon truck or SUV struck the child and kept on driving. Hargis said Thursday police in Krum are following any leads they can find in pursuit of the driver.
The child’s status was not known Thursday morning.