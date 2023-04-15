A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 11:25 pm
Police found a man shot to death in southeast Dallas on Saturday morning.
Officers were called about 10 a.m. to the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, near Murdock Road, where they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Dallas County medical examiner’s office had not identified the victim Saturday evening.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case No. 063592-2023.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case, and tips may be made at 214-373-8477.
In May, 58-year-old Hernaza Jenkins, was pistol-whipped and fatally shot in the same block.
