Officers found a black tire iron during an investigation at a local church that had been vandalized, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched Friday to the Risen Church of Denton on North Locust Street after a caller said there was a broken window in front of the church doors.
According to the report, officers found a black tire iron at the church that may have been used to break the window, and there may be video surveillance of the incident.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street – At about 8:13 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a criminal trespass call. The employee caller said they asked a 27-year-ol man to leave the store.
Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect, and the man quickly walked away when officers entered the business parking lot.
Officers asked the man what he was doing on the property due to knowing that the man had a previous criminal trespass warning that was issued on Feb. 9.
The man admitted he wasn’t supposed to be on the property. The man told officers that he didn’t know when he woke up or how he arrived at the location.
The general manager wanted to pursue the charges, and the man was accused of criminal trespassing.
Criminal trespassing is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to a fine of $2,000 and 180 days in the county jail.
400 block of Bernard Street – A woman said her laptop was stolen from her vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 8:01 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a vehicle burglary call. The victim said that her vehicle window was broken and would cost about $200 to repair. The woman told the police that her $800 laptop had been inside the vehicle and was stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 492 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.