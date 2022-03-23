A 20-year-old man who led police on a brief pursuit Tuesday evening was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 24 grams of marijuana, having five outstanding warrants and a fictitious registration tag, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers noticed the man continually looking back while driving and initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Bradshaw Street after the driver failed to signal a turn around 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. After noticing a strong marijuana smell coming from the vehicle and what appeared to be a fictitious temporary registration tag, officers told the man to step out of his vehicle for a probable cause search. Instead, he drove away, according to the report.
He came to a stop at the intersections of Davis Street and North Crawford Street, where he was placed under arrest. A probable cause search of the man’s vehicle revealed what appeared to be marijuana.
Other reports
1000 block of Atlanta Drive — A package with more than 30 grams of unidentified white powder was found in a Denton man’s mail Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
The 40-year-old man called police after he received and opened a package in his mail that was not addressed to him, finding a bag filled with a white powdery substance inside. Police took the package and its contents, which weighed about 33 grams total, into evidence. The powder was believed to be a Priority Grade 1 controlled substance, though the report does not specify which substance.
5000 block of Barthold Road — Two related property thefts from a vehicle lot resulted in more than $100,000 in losses, callers told police Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a call around 6:42 a.m. from a 29-year-old man who reported his company’s 2016 Volvo tractor cab was missing from a shared vehicle storage lot in the 5000 block of Barthold Road. The man had discovered it missing just after 6 a.m. and believed it had been stolen after 4 a.m. that morning. He valued the cab at about $55,000.
Around 9:47 a.m., police took a report from a 58-year-old caller of a stolen white semi-truck trailer from the same lot. Officers believed the cab from the first theft may have been used in the theft of the trailer, according to the report. The trailer was valued at around $50,000.
1500 South Loop 288 — A woman was arrested on accusations she stole more than $100 worth of merchandise Tuesday morning from Wal-Mart.
Employees detained a 32-year-old woman after security footage showed her “skip-scanning” items at self-checkout, according to a police report. The woman admitted to scanning some items at the register but placing others in her bag that she had not scanned, asking employees to allow her to pay for the items after she was detained. Officers reviewed video footage, which also showed her placing some items into her purse she had not purchased, the report said.
The shoplifted items included various groceries, a phone case and a screen protector, and were valued at just over $199. The store is pursuing charges, according to the report.