Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon will address community members about the investigation into the shooting death of Darius "DJ" Tarver tonight, following a 3 p.m. press conference.
The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1111 Wilson St.
Tarver, 23, was fatally shot Jan. 21 by a Denton Police officer. His father, Kevin Tarver, has been holding demonstrations in recent weeks to pressure the department to release the footage from officer's body cameras.
Last week, Dixon said in a memorandum that the department will release the footage after a Denton County grand jury hears the Texas Rangers’ investigation findings.
The meeting will come after a 3 p.m. press conference about the shooting at Denton Police Department.