A 59-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing for being at the construction site of the old Denton High School, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the site in the 1000 block of Fulton Street, where Denton ISD is renovating the old high school campus to become the future site of Calhoun Middle School.
Officers drove to the construction site, which appeared to be a closed chain-link gate. The report says police saw the gate chain had been severed, as if someone had cut the chain and then closed the gate to make it appear it was still locked.
Officers entered the area and quickly heard a sound coming from the back of the construction area.
Officers yelled at the man twice to stop, and he jumped over the fence. Police eventually found him in the construction site.
The report says the man tried to cover his face with leaves, and the rest of his body was exposed.
The man hesitated to follow officers' commands when he was initially found but eventually complied, the report states.
The man denied jumping the fence. Officers say the man had bolt cutters on him, and when asked why he had the equipment, he claimed he found them.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest, criminal trespass and unlawful use of criminal instrument/mechanical security device.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 33-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated with a second offense after officers saw the man stumbling, according to a police report.
At about 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the Fry Street area when they noticed a man staggering across the roadway.
The man was reaching into his pocket for what officers believe to be his vehicle keys. Officers lost sight of the man as he went to a parking area. However, they noticed that a vehicle's taillights turned on around the same time he reached the parking area.
Officers then contacted the driver, a 33-year-old who police identified as the man they had seen stumbling before entering the vehicle.
The man said he had multiple drinks at a bar. Officers say the man was slurring his speech and had red, watery eyes.
The man requested multiple times for police to let a friend to pick him up or let him take an Uber. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which indicated intoxication, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with DWI with a second offense.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.
