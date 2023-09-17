Denton Police stock
A 59-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing for being at the construction site of the old Denton High School, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the site in the 1000 block of Fulton Street, where Denton ISD is renovating the old high school campus to become the future site of Calhoun Middle School.

