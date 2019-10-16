A 17-year-old is charged with murder in connection to the stabbing Saturday night that left one man dead.
Noah Brunson was booked into the Denton City jail Wednesday morning on a murder charge. His bond was set at $100,000. A Denton police spokeswoman said Brunson turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police have accused him of stabbing to death Isaiah Rahimi, 20, Saturday night in the parking lot of the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 3600 block of East McKinney Street.
A probable cause affidavit for Brunson’s arrest says Rahimi and Brunson encountered each other when two groups met in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a drug deal. The document alleges Brunson pulled out a “lethal cutting instrument” and stabbed Rahimi.
A Denton ISD spokeswoman said late Wednesday morning that nobody with Brunson's name had been enrolled in the district for at least two years.
This story will be updated.