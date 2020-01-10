Police in Krum arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday night who they said struck a child Wednesday evening and fled the scene.
Jesus Acevedo of Winfield, Texas, is charged with an accident involving personal injury or death. He was booked into the Denton County Jail on Thursday night. Records show his bond had not been set as of Friday morning.
Earlier in the week, Krum Police Chief Terry Hargis said an autistic girl who walked away from her family’s home was struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of East McCart Street.
Witnesses described to police Acevedo’s vehicle and said he drove away from the scene after striking the girl, who was flown to Cook’s Children’s in Fort Worth with multiple injuries.
