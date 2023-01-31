Their stories varied, showcasing the complexity of Denton’s homeless problem.
One man was living on the streets with a broken shoulder that he had injured several months ago. He had gone to the hospital but couldn’t get treatment, in part, because he had a heart condition. He was still waiting for Veterans Affairs to approve his benefits.
Another person who lived in one of the unsheltered encampments around Denton had a sign outside of his tent that read, “Danger, PTSD” and gave directions for people to go away.
“Very grounding,” Paul Meltzer told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “Talking with someone bundled under a tarp at 33 degrees out under the highway overpass at 35 and 380, trying to sleep with six lanes of traffic roaring past. Or a tarp against the side of Sherwin Williams that turned out to contain two scraggly bearded men and a dog.
"They all have stories.”
Meltzer, a former Denton City Council member currently seeking the District 3 seat, was one of more than 100 volunteers who participated Thursday in the one-day point-in-time count, hosted by the Denton County Homeless Coalition and part of the Texas Homeless Network.
The point-in-time count is part of a nationwide census to provide a tally and a snapshot of those who are experiencing homelessness throughout the year and identify needs in those communities and qualify for funding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities like Denton that use or apply for the HUD Continuum of Care funding to count the unsheltered and sheltered homeless on one night, which usually occurs the last 10 days of January.
“We use this as a launchpad for people who are curious about getting involved with homelessness but don’t necessarily want to help out at a soup kitchen,” said Olivia Mata-Williams, director of education and housing and workforce initiatives for United Way of Denton County.
The Denton County Homeless Coalition works collaboratively with the Denton County Homeless Leadership Team and United Way, which provides background support for the team, Mata-Williams said.
Several agencies are represented by the Denton County Leadership Team and participate in the Denton County Homeless Coalition, including Atmos Energy, Denton County Transit Authority, Our Daily Bread and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas also participate.
The point-in-time count is open to anyone in the community who wants to get involved to help those experiencing homelessness.
For this year’s point-in-time Count, Mata-Williams said they trained volunteers on the best approach when it comes to counting the unsheltered population in Denton County. They go over the questions to get a better feel for how it sounds and guides volunteers through sensitive questions.
They hosted four training sessions prior to Thursday's count, as required by the Texas Homeless Coalition.
First-timers are usually shadowed, Mata-Williams said, to make sure they are comfortable and paired with an experienced counter.
“We gain a general idea of comfort level and ability to perform the day of [the count], and if they have any past trauma that could be uncovered,” Mata-Williams said. “We want to make sure that the volunteers are taking care.”
They use the Counting Us app to count people experiencing homelessness. They also work closely with Giving Grace’s street outreach team and the Denton police to find the homeless encampments. They have a service area map and attempt the “best guess where we are going to find the most people.”
“We had plenty of people to really make this what I consider a success,” Mata-Williams said.
Mata-Williams wasn’t able to share numbers yet. They recently shared the data with the Texas Homeless Network, which will then double check the counting to make sure there are no duplications.
In May 2022, the point-in-time count data revealed a 74% increase in people experiencing homelessness in Denton County from 258 in 2020 to 458 in 2022. A majority were white, and 1 in 12 respondents identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community, while 1 in every 5 respondents were under the age of 24.
For this year’s point-in-time count, they started at 5 a.m. and by 9 a.m., Mata-Williams said they had already surveyed a hundred people outside and inside the new shelter on Loop 288. They also went to the Salvation Army, where Mata-Williams noticed a look of humility on volunteers’ faces and, of course, the people being counted.
Mata-Williams said homelessness looks different in various parts of Denton County. For example, in municipalities where they don’t have homeless shelters available — which is nearly every Denton County city outside of Denton — volunteers look for people who are living in their cars.
“When we were debriefing volunteers, one of the comments that they made was how shocked they were by what they thought homelessness looked like and what it did look like,” Mata-Williams said. “It brought awareness.”
For the surveys that Mata-Williams conducted, mental health and ongoing health issues were two of the most-reported barriers for people.
Affordable housing was also an issue. Mata-Williams said that they work to build relationships with landlords but mentioned that it still takes time to find something affordable for people.
“Not only have rates gone up, a lot of apartments have doubled down on their qualifications for applicants,” Mata-Williams said.
Meltzer is one of the point-in-time count veterans who said he has been participating for several years. He said that they struggled to find anyone during his shift from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. He pointed out that, yes, there were people in the encampments who did not want to abandon their belongings in their tents for the shelter.
They also came across people with dogs who didn’t want to come to the shelter because they didn’t want to be separated from their loved ones. Others said they struggled with social anxiety and couldn’t handle the social congregation found at the shelters.
But overall, during his morning shift, Meltzer didn’t see many unhoused on the Square in downtown Denton or on the street, especially on a cold day like last Thursday, because they were utilizing the city’s new shelter on Loop 288.
Nearly a week later, Wendy McGee, the executive director of Our Daily Bread, said that 179 people sought shelter Tuesday night during the freeze at the Loop 288 shelter, with 123 beds filled along with 56 cots.
“Does it solve homelessness? No. But is it providing humane emergency shelter that’s really working? This is what to investigate,” Meltzer said.
“But anecdotally, I’m excited to think that the answer may be a qualified but very real yes. This is a significant change from past years. This big, very expensive shelter project may well be having the effect that the city wanted.”
