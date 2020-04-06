Staff Writer

A hearing for former Deputy Constable Barry Minoff’s plea bargain in connection with embezzlement charges has been postponed for the third time since January.

Minoff was scheduled to appear in a Hood County district court at the end of March, and then again this week, before the hearing was moved for a third time to May 12 — after statewide “stay-at-home” orders, if they are not extended by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 355th District Court clerk posted notice of an agreed order for a guilty plea in the case back in January.

Minoff stands accused of misapplying fiduciary property. According to the 2018 indictment, Minoff allegedly gambled with at least $300,000 from the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association.

Minoff was formerly a deputy constable in Precinct 4, serving under Tim Burch. Burch was president of the association at the time of Minoff’s alleged mishandling of the funds. Burch refused to discharge Minoff until Denton County commissioners defunded Minoff’s position in July 2018.

The plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 12.

