It’s been in the planning stages for several years. And now, Denton officials have completed its first wildflower planting as part of a program to improve sustainability around the city.
“We’ve initially identified more than 240 acres throughout rights of way, medians and public property,” said Drew Huffman, Denton’s assistant director of Parks and Recreation. “This is something we have been working on for the last three years. It is also a beautification effort, working with Master Naturalists, Master Gardeners, the Native Plant Society and Denton County Beekeepers Association.”
The first planting was on Dec. 10 at Fire Station 7 — two days after Huffman discussed the program with Denton City Council members.
“It’s really brilliant,” at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer said. “The plantings encourage pollinators, and the work can be done at zero cost. We replace the mowing expense with the seeding expense. Staff pretty much brought this to us fully formed, and it didn’t require much council input. It’s just a smart idea, and it’s something that will add to the appeal of Denton.”
Huffman agreed.
“It’s not costing the city anything,” he said. “The areas that we have identified in rights of way and public spaces are typically mowed anywhere from seven to 32 times a year. With prairie grass and wildflowers being planted now, those mowings will be scheduled for once a year after all seeds have dropped late November to early January.”
The city will have saved about $150,000 within three to fours after wildflowers have been planted across 240 acres.
“Two things are super-helpful about this,” said Michelle Boerst, the Denton County Beekeepers Association 2021 president. “One is planting flowers at different times of the year. In the summer and fall, if we plant flowers, they will bloom at that time, and it gives bees and extended food fest. Also, we’re planting flowers and seeds that don’t have pesticides and neonicotinoids in them. When bees eat that, they’re just eating poison.”
The wildflower planting program will promote habitat and reduce maintenance, establish no-mow and low-maintenance areas and decrease fuel consumption, according to city documents. It also reduces soil impacts through conservation and erosion control, improves soil health and water conservation and increases pollinator habitat.
“Wildflowers have a substantial benefit to the environment,” Huffman said.
The 240 acres identified by staff encompasses 34 properties across Denton.
“We save a lot of money that otherwise would have (been) spent on mowing and other maintenance,” District 3 council member Jesse Davis said. “Plus, it’s just going to look spectacular to see these blooms in the springtime.”
At Fire Station 7, firefighters are also using those eight acres where wildflowers were planted on Dec. 10 for training.
“We have partnered with the Denton Fire Department on this,” Huffman said. “At Fire Station 7, we did a controlled burn on that land. So we planted the firebreaks on some of the eight acres with prairie grass and wildflower seeds. That is a planned site to be burned once or twice a year as training dictates.”
Firebreaks serve as obstacles to the spread of fire. Firefighters often use controlled burns to improve wildlife habitat, as is the case at Fire Station 7, and to prevent fires from starting by destroying invasive plants, reduce insect populations and to promote the release of seeds to grow new trees.
“Texas wildflowers have such a huge variety that can be planted,” Boerst said. “Anything the city plants is going to be good for butterflies and bees. We have over 800 native bees in Texas that are pollinators.”
Among native plants in Texas are Common Ninebark, Black-eyed Susan, Prairie Dropseed and Buffalo Grass.