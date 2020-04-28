Keep Denton Beautiful has given away hundreds of trees over the past five years as part of the city's urban forestry programs, some of them funded by the city's tree fund.
Those programs included Arbor Day campus plantings and community tree giveaways, the free tree class at the Redbud Festival, and the branded programs Trees Mean Business, Tree Rebate Program, and Tree Your Block.
If you received a tree or trees from KDB through one of these programs between 2014 and 2019, the city is seeking your feedback between now and June 1 on how that tree or trees are doing.
The survey is available at kdb.org.