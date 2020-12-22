A plane that landed in Grand Prairie from Denton on Monday later crashed and caught fire in the Dallas suburb after taking off again, killing its two passengers, authorities said Tuesday.
The occupants of a single-engine Wheeler Express CT were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along the Texas 360 service road near East Mayfield Road, near a Sonic Drive-In.
Sgt. Eric Hansen with the Grand Prairie Police Department said Tuesday two white men died in the crash. He said the identities would be confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Their identities weren’t listed in the medical examiner’s public portal as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Hansen said they started getting flooded with 911 calls around 2:53 p.m. about an aircraft crash around the Arlington and Grand Prairie border. First responders from both cities responded to the crash.
“The first officer on scene reported they were out with a plane on fire,” Hansen said. “Several Arlington police units arrived at the same time [as Grand Prairie], and Grand Prairie and Arlington fire departments and a grass truck from the Arlington airport. Both occupants were deceased at the scene.”
The plane had just taken off from Grand Prairie Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile west, hitting a telephone pole before hitting the concrete multiple times and then hitting a pickup truck.
Hansen said the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered serious.
Eric Weiss, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said they will have a preliminary report on what happened in about two weeks, but the report containing the probable cause of the crash will take a year or two to complete.