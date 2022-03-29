During a ceremony in October, Urban Rodriguez looks at his Regional Officer of the Year award while his Purple Heart rests on the arm of his wheelchair. The Denton officer was shot during a traffic stop in 2019.
During a ceremony in October, Urban Rodriguez looks at his Regional Officer of the Year award while his Purple Heart rests on the arm of his wheelchair. The Denton officer was shot during a traffic stop in 2019.
Judge Lee Ann Breading recessed the 462nd District Court in the Tuesday morning trial of Antwon Pinkston, who is being tried for aggravated assault of a public servant in the October 2019 shooting of Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez.
A juror fell ill on Monday, and was instructed by her doctor to rest at home through Wednesday, March 30, Breading told the court. The defense requested the trial proceed with the original 12 jurors though an alternate was available.
Closing arguments were scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the judge recessed the court with instructions for the case to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.
If convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant, Pinkston faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.