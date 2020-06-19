You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
About 50 protesters who marched to support Black Lives Matter in central Pilot Point were met by a handful of counterprotesters Thursday night.
Pilot Point Police Chief Tim Conner said police arrested two counterprotesters for public intoxication.
No property damage had been reported to Pilot Point police by Friday morning, and no one was hurt. Conner said Denton County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety officers were also present because they didn’t know how large the protest would be and to help keep traffic flowing normally around the Pilot Point square.
Denton resident Khadijah Benford reads an anonymous letter to protesters at the Historic Downtown Square, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Pilot Point, Texas. This was the city's third protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
Protesters stand near a calaboose, Pilot Point's former one-room jail, and learn about its significance in Pilot Point's black history at the end of a protest Thursday night. Two black men were believed to have been taken from the Pilot Point jail in December 1922 and later lynched.
Denton resident Khadijah Benford, foreground, leads a march around Pilot Point’s historic square on Thursday evening. This was the city’s third protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
Protesters hold their signs while listening to speeches during an anti-racism march in downtown Pilot Point Thursday.
Protesters applaud after Pilot Point resident Charleston Peters gives a speech Thursday night in Pilot Point.
Protesters march and hold up signs at the Historic Downtown Square in Pilot Point, Texas.
Protesters and counter protesters clash Thursday night at the Historic Downtown Square in Pilot Point, Texas.
Protesters hold their signs while they have a disagreement with a counter protester in downtown Pilot Point Thursday.
Pilot Point resident Charleston Peters speaks to protesters at the Historic Downtown Square Thursday.
A counter protester has a disagreement with Pilot Point resident Charleston Peters, right, at the Historic Downtown Square, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Pilot Point, Texas.
Protesters bow their heads and have a moment of silence at the Historic Downtown Square in Pilot Point Thursday.
Protesters bow their heads and have a moment of silence at the Historic Downtown Square in Pilot Point Thursday.
Protesters hold their signs calling for peace and justice, whie bowing their heads in a moment of silence in downtown Pilot Point Thursday.
A counter protester speaks out as he disagrees with some of the protesters at the Historic Downtown Square, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Pilot Point, Texas.
A counterprotester speaks out during protest speeches in downtown Pilot Point Thursday.
Protesters and counter protesters debate each other in Pilot Point Thursday. This was the city's third protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
A counter protester is pulled away from the crowd by law enforcement in Pilot Point Thursday night.
Pilot Point Police and officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety watch Thursday night's protest from outside Pilot Point City Hall, just off the city's historic downtown square.
Protesters stand near a calaboose, Pilot Point's former one-room jail, and learn about its significance in Pilot Point's black history at the end of a protest Thursday night. Two black men were believed to have been taken from the Pilot Point jail in December 1922 and later lynched.
The protest was the third in as many weeks in Pilot Point, about 19 miles northeast of Denton. At one point Thursday evening, the driver of a “monster” truck passed through the square and sounded the horn, drowning out a protest speaker.
The protest began about 7:30 p.m. with a brief march around Pilot Point’s historic square. Several protesters took turns with the bullhorn, giving brief speeches on themes of justice and peace.
Protests have erupted around the country after George Floyd died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Texas, marches have wound through cities large and small, including the far west Texas town of Alpine and the deep southeast town of Vidor.
Leaders in Thursday night’s protest took marchers to a significant site for black history in Pilot Point: the old one-room jail at the base of the city’s water tower.