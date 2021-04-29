A Pilot Point woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison for bank fraud after fraudulently cashing $467,280 from her work place for herself, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Kristine Irene Lynch, 44, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to bank fraud. According to a news release, she worked at the North Texas Medical Center as comptroller and was able to print checks herself or have other employees do so on her behalf.
Lynch was employed at NTMC from 2006 to 2017 and began printing multiple checks around June 2014, according to court records. The news release says she devised a scheme to print the checks for her personal use or have other employees do it for her.
They then used the checks to draw money from NTMC’s bank account. An audit showed she was responsible for 113 fraudulent checks, costing the company $467,280.
As part of her sentence, Lynch must also pay that amount in restitution.