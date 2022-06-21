The mayor of Pilot Point was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of soliciting a minor, Dallas police say.
Matthew McIlravy, 42, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second-degree felony. His bail has not been set, and it is unclear whether he has an attorney.
McIlravy started his three-year term as mayor in May, according to the city’s website, which removed his biography Tuesday afternoon.
Other city officials did not immediately comment on the arrest.
Dallas police said McIlravy’s arrest was the result of a five-month investigation that also included the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation also revealed additional “communications with minors” who have not been identified, police said. No further details about the case were immediately available.
McIlravy previously served as a Pilot Point City Council member and is a member of Midway Church, where he leads the men’s prayer group and another focused on marriage, according to his since-deleted mayoral biography. The church declined to comment on the arrest or whether Mcllravy will keep his leadership positions.