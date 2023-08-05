Belle cosplayer
Buy Now

A cosplayer dressed as Belle speaks with an artist during the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo Saturday.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Hundreds of locals went out to buy comic books and art while wearing their favorite nerd attire during the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo at the Denton Civic Center on Saturday.

Attendees got the chance to buy merchandise from art vendors from across North Texas, as well as meet-and-greet featured local independent comic creators.

Photos: Cosplayers, comics and more at the Denton Comic Art Exposition

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags