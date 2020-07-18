Denton announced Friday that phase one of the Mayhill Road construction project is now complete.
A part of the larger Capital Improvement Project, the project’s first phase expanded Mayhill Road from a two-lane, undivided road to a four-lane, divided one from U.S. Highway 380 to north of Quail Creek Road. It also added new water lines, sewer lines and drainage structures.
Phase two of the project, tentatively scheduled to begin in January, will include a four-lane expansion toward Colorado Boulevard, address congestion issues and include a bridge over the DCTA railroad.
Project manager Tracy Beck said in a video report that the first phase expanded Mayhill Road’s capacity and added new utilities, including sidewalks and bike paths.
“It’s a fantastic project that’s been in the works for years,” Beck said. “Now we’ve got a brand new corridor.”
For more information on the Mayhill Road project and other projects, visit improvingdenton.com.
— Justin Grass