A Southlake woman was convicted on two felony drugs charges last week for her role in a scheme to give out opioids from a Denton pharmacy she owned with her husband called Meg’s Discount Drugs.
Susan Megwa was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance and diversion a controlled substance by a jury in the 362nd District Court in Denton County on Thursday and was sentenced to a total of 25 years in Texas prison.
Denton police led an investigation into the pharmacy for about two years, leading to Megwa’s arrest in 2014. She and her husband were among six people rounded up by the police.
Police, along with the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, alleged the pharmacy, then located on Sunset Drive, was pushing out drugs with ease, attracting people from across the region and state. Police said in 2014 that Megwa filled prescriptions from a dentist whose license had expired.
“The number of opioids that she ordered and dispensed is staggering,” Ron White, a retired investigator with the Texas State Board of Pharmacy who testified in the trial last week, wrote in an email Friday.
Authorities also accused Megwa of laundering more than $200,000 at the pharmacy as part of the scheme.
The felony began on Oct. 7 and lasted about two weeks.
The Denton police bust made headlines around North Texas. Megwa’s husband, Eronini Megwa, was also arrested and charged first-degree felony money laundering for his alleged role in the scheme. He was an associate professor at the University of Texas at Arlington before he was suspended by the university, officials said in 2014.
He will face a jury trial in 2020 in the 362nd District Court, according to court records. A jury trial was thrice rescheduled this year.