PGA of America has parted ways with its now former chief operating officer who was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in late November.
The golf organization said last week Darrell Crall, 53, informed them of his Nov. 24 arrest in Frisco. According to police records, the Frisco Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance that evening in the 5200 block of Town and Country Boulevard.
PGA of America told Golf Weekly Tuesday that Crall and the organization “mutually agreed to conclude his employment effective immediately.”
Crall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony. Denton County records show he bailed out of the Frisco City Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
Crall allegedly threw his girlfriend down during an argument in which she refused to give him her car keys, according to an arrest affidavit.
— Zaira Perez