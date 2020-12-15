The PGA of America has placed its chief operating officer on administrative leave following an arrest in late November in Denton County, the association has confirmed.
Local authorities confirmed Darrell Crall, the chief operating officer for PGA of America, was arrested on a charge of assault on Nov. 24. Crall, 53, is accused of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony alleging someone purposely prevented someone else from breathing or prevented their blood circulation.
“Darrell made us aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously,” a spokesperson for PGA of America said. “He has been placed on administrative leave while the judicial process runs its course. We have no further comment.”
The Frisco Police Department said police responded to a disturbance around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 5200 block of Town and Country Boulevard, a residence at the very edge of the Denton County line.
Police declined to provide further information on the offense or disturbance call. Denton County records show Crall posted a $15,000 bond on Nov. 25.
“Please know that Darrell has full faith in the legal system and expects that when all the facts are known, the truth — that no crime occurred — is something everyone will understand,” Crall’s attorney David Ovard said in a statement Tuesday. “In addition, the person who initially made a complaint has since recanted all of the allegations and doesn’t want this matter to be involved in the legal system. Darrell expects to be fully exonerated.”
The organization’s headquarters is set to move to Frisco from Florida by 2022 — a relocation which Crall was responsible for, according to the PGA website.