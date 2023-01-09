Petition seeks to recall Denton council member Davis for ignoring will of voters; he alleges ‘retaliation’

A petition to recall District 3 Denton City Council member Jesse Davis for ignoring “the will of over 32,000 Dentonites” has been chugging along since it was announced earlier this month.
So far, sources’ estimates put the number of signatures at more than 100 of the 254 needed to put Davis’ recall election on the May ballot.
Davis’ two-year council term ends in May. He’s seeking reelection.
“I am confident that my constituents will remember my record of thoughtful, nonpartisan service and reject this obvious and divisive ploy,” Davis told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
“The petitioners' disregard for the truth and the fact that I'm already up for reelection make their motives clear — the petition is about promoting one tribe over the other, not doing what's best for Denton as a whole. We have real issues to tackle, like public safety and roads, and we don't have time for political gimmicks. I'm already on the ballot, so this attempt at gamesmanship hurts Denton, not me.”
Monday morning, the Record-Chronicle contacted Angela Brewer, who announced the petition to recall Davis in a Jan. 2 social media post. Brewer, who was the Democratic candidate for Denton County clerk in November, is the spokesperson for the group of District 3 residents behind Davis’ recall petition. She had not responded by Monday evening.
Denton attorney Richard Gladden, a volunteer for the recall petition, said he was confident they would receive the 254 signatures from District 3 needed to put Davis’ recall election on the May ballot. He said it wasn’t a political gimmick or a ploy but a First Amendment right of voters to recall their elected representatives.
Gladden is legally representing former District 4 council member Alison Maguire, who was recalled in early November. In late December, they filed a lawsuit to contest the Nov. 8 recall election results. More than 8,000 people in District 4 voted to recall her.
But Gladden stressed that Maguire has nothing to do with the petition to recall Davis. He said she hasn’t phone canvassed for it or even seen it.
Nor does the petition to recall Davis have anything to do with the 2021 redistricting that, in part, led to Maguire’s recall, Gladden said.
Unlike with former Denton council member Don Duff, who started the petition to recall Maguire in early 2022, sources claim the group behind the petition to recall Davis has been living in District 3 prior to the December 2021 redistricting.
The Record-Chronicle reached out to Maguire for comment, but she had not responded by Monday evening.
“I’m one of the many volunteers that are voters in District 3 and who are seeking the recall Jesse Davis,” Gladden said. “And yes, I personally walked [to collect signatures], not in my capacity as attorney but in my exclusive capacity as a resident in District 3. I believe that regardless of what occupation someone has, they have the First Amendment right to recall their elected representatives.”
Davis mentioned Maguire’s recall election in his comment Saturday on Brewer’s Jan. 2 social media post promoting the petition to recall him. Brewer’s post included an email address — recalljessedavis@gmail.com — and a phone number — 202-656-0640 — for people to contact if they wanted to sign the petition.
“This isn’t the way, y’all,” Davis wrote in his Facebook comment, addressing the petition supporters. “It only hurts Denton, not me. I opposed Alison’s recall because (as I said before November and will repeat now) recalls are for gross malfeasance and moral turpitude, not policy disagreements. Those are for elections. If you don’t like my record, I’ll be disappointed but understand when you vote against me. Also, your Prop B assertion is factually inaccurate — I voted to accept the election results, and there have been no formal votes on the issues since then.”
The petition gives two specific reasons as grounds to recall Davis:
- “On December 6, 2022, Jesse Davis voted AGAINST requiring Denton City police to comply with the will of over 32,000 Dentonites, comprising 71% of Denton city voters who, on November 8, 2022, voted to approve an initiative to prohibit the routine arrest and prosecution of persons in Denton accused of committing low-level possession of marijuana offense.
- “AND on June 28, 2022, Davis voted AGAINST a Denton City Council resolution that favored deprioritizing use of City funds to investigate and enforce criminal laws related to a woman’s right to reproductive choice and healthcare.”
The first claim relates to Davis not supporting council member Brian Beck’s proposal during an early December work session to codify the new marijuana ordinance to give it the budgetary strength it needed to require that city funds not be spent to send misdemeanor amounts of a marijuana for lab testing.
During that work session, two council members — Davis and Chris Watts — and the mayor, Gerard Hudspeth, didn’t support moving it forward to a council meeting for a formal vote to codify it.
“I voted to accept the Prop B election returns, and we have not had further votes on the marijuana issue,” Davis wrote. “Prop B is an official City ordinance and has been since November.”
Davis said he voted against Maguire's abortion resolution but argued that ignoring the will of his constituents is debatable since that resolution wasn't tabulated like the marijuana ordinance.
"I can report that I received roughly as many constituent calls and emails against the resolution as I received for it," Davis wrote. "Anyone is free to interpret and characterize that community response in whatever way best fits their own narrative. The City has simply never taken the issue up before, and for good reason. However strongly any of my constituents or I personally feel about abortion, it's just not a City issue. It never has been, and I have said so consistently and publicly since before I was elected. That's very different from voting against the will of my constituents, or rather, the will of my constituents as the petitioners choose to define it."
Gladden said the problem is that despite voting to accept the election results, Davis, Hudspeth and Watts were, in fact, ignoring the will of more than 32,000 voters when they decided not to give the ordinance the budgetary teeth it needed to be fully enforced.
As Gladden and Davis pointed out, the city charter does not allow citizen-driven initiatives that become an ordinance to affect budgetary decisions like sending low-level marijuana amounts for THC testing.
It is up to the city, Gladden said, to send the marijuana for testing since the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, where Davis works as a prosecutor, announced in 2019 that it would not prosecute misdemeanor amounts of marijuana unless the arresting agency, such as the Denton Police Department, pays for the THC testing.
Jeff Fleming, the chief of intake and grand jury divisions for the district attorney's office, told the Record-Chronicle in 2019 that a THC test costs more than $600 in most cases.
“We absolutely don’t have the money for every case,” Fleming said in 2019. “The volume is so high we couldn’t do it.”
Gladden claimed Beck’s proposal was simply falling in line with what 71% of voters in the Nov. 8 election wanted.
“Now we have the initiative in effect, and it is in conflict with the city charter,” Gladden said. “And the will of the people to end it is not put in force because of the work session and the mayor, Chris [Watts], Jesse [Davis] …”
Davis, on the other hand, claimed that the petition to recall him "sure looks like retaliation for Alison Maguire's recall," which he pointed out he had nothing to do with.
"Both the issues the petitioners raise are partisan political agendas dressed up as a policy debate," Davis said. "The city of Denton has no authority to affect marijuana laws or abortion in any meaningful way. The only reason to inject hyper-politicized issues at this level is to identify who belongs to which national tribe and who we can denounce as 'other.' That's not what I'm about, and Denton knows better than to fall for it."
