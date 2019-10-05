The annual Peterbilt Pride and Class Parade around the downtown Square is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A parade of 50 Peterbilt custom trucks from as far as Canada will pass through downtown Denton, looping the Square starting at the corner of Hickory and Elm streets.
There's a VIP viewing area at LSA Burger Co. for attendees who donate $50. The ticket includes access to the viewing area, two drink tickets, a ticket for a door prize drawing and light snacks.
Donations at the event benefit the United Way of Denton County. Tickets and donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2oFJ5IV.