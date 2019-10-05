Peterbilt Pride & Class
A custom truck turns the corner in front of the Courthouse on the Square during last year's Peterbilt truck parade.

The annual Peterbilt Pride and Class Parade around the downtown Square is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A parade of 50 Peterbilt custom trucks from as far as Canada will pass through downtown Denton, looping the Square starting at the corner of Hickory and Elm streets. 

There's a VIP viewing area at LSA Burger Co. for attendees who donate $50. The ticket includes access to the viewing area, two drink tickets, a ticket for a door prize drawing and light snacks. 

Donations at the event benefit the United Way of Denton County. Tickets and donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2oFJ5IV.

