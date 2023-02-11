Residents in a Prosper neighborhood caught sight of a kangaroo hopping in front of their homes Thursday — another case of an exotic animal on the loose in North Texas.

In this case, the kangaroo was a pet and his owner, Sameer Ahmed, told KXAS-TV (NBC5) that Jax had slipped out of his backyard. He said he recaptured Jax by chasing after him and luring him with a bottle of milk.

