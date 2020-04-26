Every time Aimee Myers’ two children begged her for a dog, the answer was always “no.” But after the coronavirus pandemic hit, she and her husband surprised them with an energetic 14-month-old French Bulldog they named Boudreaux, or “Boo” for short.
Like many Americans who are sheltering in place, Myers said her family can now devote more time to raising their new four-legged friend in their Denton home. Plus, Boo is helping them cope with acute anxiety during a trying time.
“Oh my gosh, I literally could not have asked for more in a dog,” Myers said. “He definitely lifted everyone’s spirits more than we could have ever imagined.”
Across the country, news outlets are reporting that animal shelters are being cleared out. PetPoint, a software program shared by 1,200 shelters nationwide, discovered that the number of animals in foster care this year increased by 300 to 400% because of the pandemic.
In mid-April, Lewisville Animal Services announced on Facebook that all of its available cats had been adopted, a fact which supervisor Amanda Earl classified as “unusual.” But since the shelter only had around 10 cats to begin with, Earl said she’s unsure if the hike in adoptions is correlated with the coronavirus.
The City of Denton Animal Shelter is also reporting a robust adoption rate, said manager Randi Weinberg. Like Earl, she’s unsure whether it can be traced to the virus.
But Myers said she and her husband had trouble adopting from shelters. Every time they’d try and make an appointment to meet a potential pet, the animal had already been claimed.
Some North Texas rescue shelters were receiving around 600 applicants for each dog, Myers added.
“It was like one dog after another, we just couldn’t get them because there are so many people out there looking — which is good,” she said.
After two weeks of searching, Myers decided to consult Facebook for pet owners needing to rehome their dog. They adopted Boo from a Fort Worth couple whose boarding kennel company was tanked by the ongoing pandemic.
The crisis has also altered the way animal shelters conduct adoptions. Both Denton and Lewisville have closed their shelters to the public and now operate by appointment only, according to shelter officials. Those who express interest in an animal must schedule a meet-and-greet with the prospective pet in a designated outdoor area.
Lewisville’s animal shelter is currently unable to spay or neuter animals, Earl said. Instead, they’re issuing free vouchers for the procedure to be handled by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection in Denton.
Both shelters are now recommending that employees wear personal protective equipment and have ramped up regular cleaning protocol, shelter officials said.
“The animal shelter is probably the safest place to be, because we disinfect anyway,” Weinberg said with a laugh.
Denton’s shelter also partnered with Denton Animal Support Foundation to open an emergency pantry for owners who can no longer afford pet food. By offering at least two weeks’ worth of chow, Weinberg said they’ve been able to deter people from surrendering their animals.
Business has also been thriving for other animal-related services, like local veterinary clinic Companion Animal Hospital. Lead technician Shandra Oblek said she’s seen an uptick in scheduled appointments.
“People are spending more time at home with their pets, so maybe they’re paying more attention to things,” she said of the increase. “And it’s springtime, so it’s allergy season.”
Like animal shelters, Oblek said Companion Animal Hospital has closed its doors to the public to comply with social distancing standards. Now, staff retrieve pets from the owner’s car and have clients pay over the phone.
When the coronavirus first hit, Oblek said the clinic stopped doing vaccines or elective surgeries. But except for minor grooming procedures, they’re once again performing regular surgeries in accordance with current American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines.
Humans and animals typically don’t share illnesses with one another, Oblek said. Before the novel coronavirus, most diseases were thought to be species-specific.
Little is known about how the coronavirus affects pets, but the risk of animals spreading the virus to humans is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, people can spread the disease to animals in some situations.
Federal officials announced Wednesday that two household cats in New York tested positive for the virus, making for the first known COVID-positive pets in the country. As such, the AVMA is recommending that those who are sick with the illness isolate themselves from their pets.
The coronavirus has mystified experts at the CDC and AVMA alike. But Oblek said she hopes the coming weeks will provide answers to animal workers’ questions.
“It’s so unknown right now, and it changes day to day,” she said. “This is something new and scary if it can be passed back and forth.”