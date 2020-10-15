The Denton Fire Department said on social media Thursday evening that they rescued a victim trapped under an overturned semi trailer following a five-vehicle crash.
The Denton police and fire departments responded to a crash reported around 5 p.m. on North Interstate 35 just south of University Drive. One of the vehicles involved was a semi trailer which was overturned on its side.
No fatalities were reported as of 6 p.m., but one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Traffic was diverted at the I-35 split and clean up was expected to take several hours. The northbound lanes of I-35 near University were closed while authorities investigated the crash and crew cleaned up debris.