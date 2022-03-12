At approximately noon Friday, a Denton police officer was investigating a pepper spray incident at McMath Middle School when a fight broke out in the cafeteria.
A 13-year-old sprayed pepper spray in a classroom, which disrupted class and caused nearby students to cough, according to police reports.
"One of the students brought a can of pepper spray to school and was showing it" to other students, police spokesperson Lt. Preston Pohler said Saturday afternoon.
"One of her friends asked her to spray some of it in his hand in class," Pohler continued.
A little bit went a long way as fumes spread throughout the class. McMath's school resource officer then got word a fight had broken out between two 13-year-old boys in the school's cafeteria.
The officer arrived to find the two boys, one of whom had to ice his hand after the altercation.
Police reports didn't list any more serious injuries.
"One of the kids was claiming that he was thrown down by a staff member, but the video was reviewed and the staff member ended up falling to the ground because the student was resisting staff and causing issues," Pohler said.
The pepper spray incident was being investigated as a case of disorderly conduct: unreasonable odor.
The fight was being investigated as a case of disorderly conduct: fighting in public.
No charges were filed for either incident by Saturday afternoon.
Other reports
300 Block of North Loop 288 — A woman told police Friday she had caught her ex-husband stealing her car on her door-mounted camera.
Pohler said police had not yet independently verified footage of the alleged culprit, nor officially tied the crime to the woman's ex-husband.
Regardless, the woman told officers her Nissan Sentra was stolen. Inside the vehicle were a debit card, cell phone and an SCCY 9mm pistol valued at roughly $200.
The caller reported somebody had then used the debit card to withdraw $6,000 from her bank account.
No charges had been filed, and an investigation was ongoing as of Saturday afternoon. Possible charges at that point included theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.