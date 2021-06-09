This story was updated at 7 a.m. to include the time of the crash.
A female pedestrian struck by a train Wednesday morning was pronounced dead at the scene near the train tracks near Bell Avenue at about 6 a.m., authorities have said.
The Denton Police Department is working the crash this morning and has closed Robertson Street at Bell Avenue.
The department said on social media there is a large police presence at the scene near the intersection of Robertson and South Bell. South Bell remains open while authorities are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.