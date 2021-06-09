This story was updated at 7 a.m. to include the time of the crash.
A female pedestrian struck by a train this morning was pronounced dead at the scene near the train tracks near Bell Avenue at about 6 a.m., authorities have said.
The Denton Police Department was working the crash this morning and closed Robertson Street at Bell Avenue, but the road was open again by 2 p.m. Investigators were seen going in and out of a Union Pacific freight train near Bell and East Hickory Street.
An initial report didn't say what the train was carrying, but police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed the train was heading north to Oklahoma.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police believe they know the identity of the woman, but they haven't confirmed it yet.
The department said on social media there was a large police presence at the scene near the intersection of Robertson and South Bell as they worked through the crash. South Bell remained open while authorities were at the scene.
Today's fatality is the first in almost two years involving a train. Eleven people have died after automobile crashes this year, and three have been pedestrians.
Cunningham confirmed the last time someone died following a train crash was in July 2019. Joseph Patrick Whelan, 53, of Corinth died after being struck by a Denton County Transportation Authority train in the 2300 block of Brinker Road.
The last fatal automobile crash in Denton killed three people on May 23 on U.S. Highway 380. Jordan Nicole Dodson, 31, of Providence Village was found dead at the scene, and two young sisters, Kimberly and Karoline Satterfield, under 5 died at a hospital.
