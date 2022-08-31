Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge Ministries, is pictured at Community Strong Farms, near Milam Road and Tillie Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sanger, Texas. Juarez on Sunday announced his resignation from First Refuge, effective Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
After seven years, Paul Juarez claimed the time for him to resign as the executive director of First Refuge Ministries was right.
He sent a letter to the board of directors on Sunday to announce his resignation. He told the Denton Record-Chronicle that he’d been thinking about resigning for a couple of months and planned to take off the month of September and seek what God wants him to do.
“I have a lot of talents and a lot of things that I think God wants to use me for,” Juarez said.
When he started in September 2015, Juarez said the ministry was small, but upon his departure, effective Thursday, he said he had grown the ministry to about a million-dollar budget.
First Refuge Ministries didn’t respond to repeated requests for an interview to discuss Juarez’s tenure as the executive director. Instead, Elizabeth Kearney, the interim executive director, sent a prepared statement from the board of directors, which had been shared with others:
“Over the past 7 years, Paul Juarez has been the Executive Director of First Refuge Ministries. On Sunday, August 28th, we received Paul's letter of resignation. First Refuge would like to thank Paul for his service. He has done a great job expanding and growing this ministry. Elizabeth Kearney has agreed to step in as Executive Director for the interim time. We will continue providing our services of medical, dental, counseling, and food at all of our locations”
Juarez mentioned a dental clinic the ministry started offering affordable services for Denton residents and was especially proud of the grocery store he said he had helped to start inside Linda Tutt High School in Sanger with a $300,000 grant from Texas Health Resources. He said he had gotten the idea after First Refuge Ministries had done a similar model in Denton, according to a Nov. 19, 2021 Record-Chronicle report.
“One of the things Texas Health wanted was [something] innovative,” Juarez told the Record-Chronicle then. “That was a key thing, and [Sanger Mayor] Thomas Muir said, ‘Well, Paul built a grocery store inside a school. We could do that here in Sanger.’”
The grocery store allows students to shop with points they receive from a THRIVE resiliency program, which teaches students how to cope with trauma, and from doing good deeds such as “going above and beyond in the classroom,” Tutt High School Principal Anthony Love said on the Drew Barrymore show in January 2021.
Juarez said Texas Health Resources has committed to opening 10 more grocery stores around North Texas.
On Wednesday, another student-run grocery store was opened inside Delay Middle School in Lewisville.
Delay Middle School Principal Victor Jones couldn't be reached for comment by Wednesday evening.
And while Juarez is leaving First Refuge Ministries, he will continue teaching his “Focus on Fathers” class, a court-ordered class for fathers whose children are in CPS custody. New Day Services, a 501(c)(3) public charity, offers the 10-week course and, Juarez said, employs him to host the class.
But Juarez looks fondly on his time with First Refuge Ministries.
“God allowed me to be part of this, and God is going to get credit,” Juarez said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.