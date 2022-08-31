Paul Juarez
Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge Ministries, is pictured at Community Strong Farms, near Milam Road and Tillie Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sanger, Texas. Juarez on Sunday announced his resignation from First Refuge, effective Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 DRC file photo

After seven years, Paul Juarez claimed the time for him to resign as the executive director of First Refuge Ministries was right.

He sent a letter to the board of directors on Sunday to announce his resignation. He told the Denton Record-Chronicle that he’d been thinking about resigning for a couple of months and planned to take off the month of September and seek what God wants him to do.

