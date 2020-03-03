State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, is headed for the November ballot after taking 76.7% of the vote with 48 of 57 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 106.
Patterson, whose district covers northern and eastern portions of Denton County including Sanger and Pilot Point, easily defeated challenger James Trombley.
Patterson will face Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko, who drew no opponent in her primary race.
Beckley wins District 65
State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, has claimed a triumphant win working to retain her House District 65 seat as she received 66.7% of the votes against her opponent Paige Dixon.
Beckley will now have to face Republican Kronda Thimesch in November, who had almost a 2-to-1 lead over Nancy Cline in their primary.
Cadena looks to keep chairmanship
Anjelita "Angie" Cadena retianed her seat as the chairman of the Denton County Democratic Party by receiving a majority of the primary votes. Cadena took in 64% of the vote against opponent Ira Bershad, with 131 of 185 precincts reporting.
Zitoon to face Nelson in District 12
Shadi Zitoon easily won the Democratic nomination over Randy Daniels with about 60% of the vote for Texas Senate District 12. The statewide party told the Record-Chronicle early in the race that Daniels had not qualified to run, but reversed itself during the second week of early voting.
Zitoon will face GOP incumbent Jane Nelson, who has held the seat since 1993.