State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, appears to be headed for re-election as he took a commanding lead in the early voting portion of the Republican primary for House District 106.
Patterson, whose district covers northern and eastern portions of Denton County including Sanger and Pilot Point, received 79.7% of the early votes, while challenger James Trombley received 20.3%.
Beckley leads in District 65
State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, appears she'll be on the November ballot in her bid to retain her House District 65 seat as she received 68.3% of the early votes against her opponent Paige Dixon. Dixon had just 31.7% of the early votes.
If her lead holds up, Beckley will likely face Republican Kronda Thimesch, who had almost a 2-to-1 lead over Nancy Cline in their primary.
Cadena looks to keep chairmanship
Anjelita "Angie" Cadena took a commanding lead in her race to remain the chairman of the Denton County Democratic Party. Cadena took in 63.5% of the vote against opponent Ira Bershad.
