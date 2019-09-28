Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will speak at the "Power of the Purse" event alongside local Republican leaders at Robson Ranch Clubhouse on Oct. 11.
The annual dinner is hosted by Texas Strong Republican Women and will feature a live and silent auction. The event raises money for scholarships, select nonprofits and Republican campaigns for the fall 2020 election.
State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, will be the mistress of ceremonies and state Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, will also speak at the event. The event starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m., with auctions beginning after dinner.
Individual tickets are $50 and sponsorship are available. For more information, visit texasstrongrw.org or contact Jill Tate at 214-354-9443.