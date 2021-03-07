A pastor and the city’s police chief are working together to improve community relations in Southeast Denton — a central component of Frank Dixon’s philosophy to build trust.
“By and large, we have had a good relationship with our community,” Dixon said. “But there’s always room for improvement. We want to make sure that every contact is a meaningful one.”
He joined the Rev. Cedric Chambers, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, in the effort. On Wednesday, Chambers and Denton officers Anthony Cunningham and Cameron Newton met at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church to talk about how much they want to make a positive difference in the area.
‘Long overdue’
“This is long overdue,” Cunningham said. “Growing up in Denton, something bad was always happening. I want to put a light on the fact that a lot of good officers are at the Denton Police Department.”
Dixon agreed. He stationed Cunningham, a nearly 18-year police veteran, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center so that residents with concerns could meet him there instead of at the police department.
“We put Officer Cunningham at MLK simply to foster an environment where he could contact the community easier, specifically our youth,” Dixon said. “It gives people a mechanism if they are not comfortable coming to the police department. Instead, they can go to MLK.”
Chambers said he felt compelled to work with the Denton Police Department to bring “solidarity” to Southeast Denton.
“The primary focus is two things: Trust and integrity,” he said. “We want people of Southeast Denton to know we have officers of integrity and officers we can trust. We have a good group of officers with different backgrounds.”
Chambers has been pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for eight years. He’s been a minister for 25 years.
‘We are all human’
Cameron Newton is a patrol officer for the Denton Police Department. He’s been a peace officer since 2009 and with DPD for just over a year.
“I am responsible for District 6, which comprises Southeast Denton and Mt. Calvary all the way to the Village East complex,” Newton said. “I am responsible for community issues that happen in District 6. Even though this is our job … we are all human. It is important to for us to understand that we have a job to do but we mean well.”
Police officers in Denton, they said, want to earn residents’ trust and keep it.
“In this program, we are just meeting and greeting,” Cunningham said. “That leads to problem-solving. Maybe people have ideas about crime prevention. As I go around and find parents on their porches, I have a box of Ring Pops and ask if it’s okay to hand those out. They get to see us in a different light.”
‘One of the leaders’
Southeast Denton is in Denton City Council member Birdia Johnson’s District 1.
“Pastor Chambers has worked diligently since he became the pastor to create programs and reunite the community,” she said. “He has been very instrumental, and I applaud his efforts. He was one of the leaders in getting police presence at the MLK Center.”
As for Southeast Denton, Chambers said he wants Black and white officers in the community policing program.
“I approached Chief Dixon about this,” he said. “The program is still fairly new, but they are getting the chance to meet people and it speaks of major improvement from what it used to be.”
Dixon was sworn in as police chief in October 2018 after spending more than 23 years with the Austin Police Department. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has a master’s degree in criminal justice from Lamar University, and is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute and the Major Cities Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Institute.
In his career in law enforcement, Dixon has worked homicide, gang and narcotics cases. He has overseen patrol and special operations and worked in internal affairs, as well as with K-9, SWAT and air support units.