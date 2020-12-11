Parts of Interstate 35E are shut down while the Lewisville Fire Department works at least two different crashes Friday afternoon, a Fire Department captain said.
The department was working multiple crashes on the highway as of 2:40 p.m. that have southbound traffic backed up further into Denton County, Capt. Paul Barron said.
The Lewisville Office of Emergency Management announced on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. that the cleanup southbound near Fox Avenue would be cleared in two hours. The Police Department posted on Twitter that southbound I-35E at Garden Ridge is also closed and that drivers should expect heavy delays.
"It has totally shutdown the interstate in two different locations," Barron said. "Right at 12:30 [p.m.] and shortly thereafter, we had a major influx of crashes all within the same time frame."
Two of the crashes are hazmat spills that require crews to come in and clean up, but he said there's nothing hazardous for folks to worry about.
The two hazmat spills are at the 900 block of South I-35E and the 1500 block of North I-35E. Barron said the spilled substances were muriatic acid and chlorine, but both spills were contained.
Barron said he didn't know yet how many vehicles were involved.
Barron said a cleanup crew was called out, but wasn't sure how long it would take to clean up. But until the spill is cleared, the highway is shut down.
"[Traffic] is flowing slowly on the shoulders right now," Barron said, adding that traffic is being diverted to the shoulders.
This is a developing story and will be updated.