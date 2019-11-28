Parks officials are seeking feedback from youth sports participants to help update the city's master plan for parks and recreation programs.
Those active in various sports and leagues, including participants, coaches, associations, and others are invited to a public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Community Room at Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Interested participants who are unable to attend can submit feedback to the parks director by calling 940-349-7460 or emailing Gary.Packan@cityofdenton.com. More information can be found at dentonparksmasterplan.com.