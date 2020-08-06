The MLK Jr. Recreation Center will reopen in September and the Denton Natatorium will open in August to accommodate Denton ISD swim needs, Gary Packan, director of Parks and Recreation, told the Denton City Council at their meeting Thursday.
Packan went over the Parks and Recreation reopening plan during the department’s budget presentation to the city council Thursday morning. The department was originally scheduled to open the nataorium for Denton ISD use Aug. 15 but is waiting for confirmation from the district as to when they will begin indoor training, Packan said.
The next phase of the plan includes offering limited athletic leagues and launching group exercise at the North Lakes Recreation Center along with expanding contracted outdoor sports programs in response to increased outdoor recreation activity.
The Civic Center, Denia Recreation Center and Senior Center will open in December or January, pending demand and conditions at that time. The North Lakes Rec Center is currently the only recreation center open; access is restricted to members and pass holders, and program offerings are limited.
The department’s full-time preschool program has been canceled and the After-School Action Site, senior programs, and special events have been delayed. There are several local providers that offer preschool and the cost recovery for the city was low, Packan said.
The department is reevaluating the space used for the preschool to maximize programming opportunities.
All of Parks and Recreation’s programs will be evaluated prior to re-implementation, according to the presentation.