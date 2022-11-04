Law enforcement presence Uvalde Tx Tribune

Police blocked off the road leading to the scene of a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

 Sergio Flores/For The Texas Tribune

Texas schools would need silent panic buttons in classrooms and to ensure two-way emergency radios used by law enforcement and first responders work on campus under a new proposed state rule.

The proposed school safety standards rule would also require that all doors and windows that lead into school buildings are locked and monitored.

Recommended for you