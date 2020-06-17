Denton police arrested two people Tuesday on outstanding animal cruelty warrants after police and animal control found more than 200 animals — both living and dead — in May in the 5000 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said authorities received an anonymous tip alleging animal cruelty at the residence. She said animal control services called Denton police to assist in executing a seizure warrant on May 27.
Animal control seized 86 guinea pigs, seven chinchillas, seven rabbits, four parakeets, two hamsters, two chickens, two degus, one cockatiel and one cat, Cunningham said. She said the dead animals located in a freezer included 93 guinea pigs, 13 chinchillas, seven ferrets, five rabbits, two bearded dragons and two fancy rats.
The report says authorities knocked on the door for an extended period of time. A 55-year-old woman eventually came to the door and said she would open it. According to the report, she was adamant that she took very good care of her animals and that they were the reason she woke up in the morning.
Officers walked through a trailer and observed multiple cages stacked from the floor to the ceiling with various animals inside. The report says the cage flooring was covered in feces and cockroaches, and most cages had thick dust and cobwebs on them.
While animal control seized animals, the report says the 67-year-old man arrived and kept trying to go inside.
The woman told officers she didn’t understand why anyone would think she’s cruel to her animals because she didn’t hit them, according to the report. She said she planned on burying the animals once they had their own place and that she planned on cleaning the cages that weekend.
Police arrested her on a warrant for cruelty to a non-livestock animal on Tuesday and the man later turned himself in for arrest on the same warrant. Cunningham said neither had previous convictions.
It’s at least a Class A misdemeanor in Texas if someone intentionally, knowingly or recklessly fails unreasonably to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter for an animal in their custody, abandons unreasonably an animal in their custody or transports or confines them in a cruel manner. Other subsections in Texas Penal Code 42.092 target killing, poisoning or causing bodily harm to animals without the owner’s effective consent and using them as a lure in dog racing.
Charges can be enhanced to a state jail felony, second-degree felony or third-degree felony if a person has previously been convicted of cruelty to a non-livestock animal or cruelty to a livestock animal