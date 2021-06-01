Scattered May showers continue this week with multiple complex storms this weekend that can potentially impact local yards and gardens.
National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said temperatures will stay at the low 80s this week with rain showers possible daily. Over the next few days, on-and-off rain chances will lead into a higher, more organized complex of storms over the area this weekend.
After experiencing different levels of drought across North and Central Texas this year, May closed with 7.77 inches of rain, which is close to three inches above normal for what is on average the wettest month of the year.
“Denton County got over 150% of what normal is in terms of percentage,” Sanchez said. “Usually we should be around four and a half [inches].”
Heavy amounts of rain are caused by season transitions, such as from winter to summer, when weather patterns experience disturbances over areas.
“Moisture that was received from the Gulf is going to be, like, the trigger of pretty much daily rain chances and usually with high pressure systems,” Sanchez said. “It’s been a low-pressured system sending disturbances moving over the region — pretty much the entire state — that’s keeping our region at the wet side pattern.”
This week’s forecast from the National Weather Service includes a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Chances of rain increase to 40% Thursday and decrease to 30% on Friday.
This week’s rainfall may impact plants due to the saturated soil in Denton that prevents good air circulation in the roots.
Janet Laminack, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Denton County, said it is important to have air circulation in the roots to prevent plants from drowning.
“Whenever you first see ponding in your yard, when there’s no more water that will go down to the soil, that’s pretty serious,” Laminack said. “That’s a bad situation for your plants.”
Drought-tolerant Texas native plants as well as native trees, like post oak, will not survive such climate. Vegetable gardens have a chance of survival with plastic coverings to keep water out and adding more fertilizer, like nitrogen, to improve air circulation.
Laminack said fungus and other diseases can be another problem because of constantly wet leaves that can bounce around on other leaves. Spacing out plants and adding mulch to vegetable and flower gardens to keep leaves from touching the soil can prevent fungus infections.
Sanchez said floods will occur for the next couple of days.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Mobberly, C. Wolfe Low-Water Crossing, Eakin Cemetery East Low-Water Crossing, Jackson West Low-Water Crossing and Jackson East Low-Water Crossing Roads are closed due to high waters.
The rain is also expected to stretch into the weekend forecast, with a 50% chance Saturday followed by 40% Sunday.