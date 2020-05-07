Meteorologists expect strong storms overnight tonight, with gusty winds and possible severe thunderstorms arriving after midnight.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth says scattered thunderstorms will form to the west this afternoon and move toward Denton and other North Texas counties by evening. The potential for storms with damaging winds and large hail stays primarily to the west, and does include western portions of Denton County.
More widespread storms are expected after midnight as a cold front approaches from the north.
The weather service’s radio system operating at 162.500 megahertz was damaged in a recent storm and full repairs are still a few days away. Meteorologists recommend trying to reset your radio to a nearby frequency in order to receive its broadcast storm alerts.
In addition, Denton residents can receive weather alerts on their phone through CodeRed or the county’s new emergency alert system with Everbridge at dentoncounty.com/emergencynotifications.