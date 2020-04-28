Update at 12:01 a.m.:
About 1,000 CoServ customers in northern Denton County, including Aubrey, Krugerville, Pilot Point and Sanger, lost power as thunderstorms rolled through about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Less than 50 Oncor customers also lost power.
Storm spotters reported winds in excess of 70 mph ahead of the squall lines, but the strongest gust reported before 10:53 p.m. at Denton Enterprise Airport measured 25 mph.
Early storm reports did not include any outages with Denton Municipal Electric.
By midnight, skies quieted over Denton County and temperatures dropped to 66 degrees.
The airport recorded .13 inches of rain with the fast-moving system.
***
Residents who could moved their cars into the garage or under the carport Tuesday evening in anticipation of severe storms moving through Denton County overnight.
Meteorologists expected a line of storms that developed in Oklahoma to move through North and Central Texas, bringing gusty winds akin to those associated with a weak tornado.
Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said wind gusts could reach 60 mph or more.
“That’s the thing about these straight-line wind events,” Godwin said. “They can do pretty serious damage.”
The weather service usually sends a survey team to assess the damage after such storms, he added. Those teams often find that straight-line winds down trees and trigger power outages and other property damage similar to small tornadoes.
The weather service expects the storm line to roll through Denton County sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., Godwin said.
Although the storms are coming well after dark, hail remains possible. The tornado probability is low, but not zero, he added.
“You can see some quick spin-ups out of these systems,” he said.
To prepare, check around the exterior of your home and stow items, like lawn furniture and grills, that could become damaging flying objects in a storm. Insurance experts also recommend closing all windows and doors, including garage doors and interior doors, to help slow air flow inside your home and protect your roof.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone through Code Red, an emergency alert system.
To sign up for the alerts, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/1E8C6AD27CB8.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, including a map of the city’s outdoor warning sirens, visit the city’s emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.