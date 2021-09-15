Our Daily Bread Executive Director Wendy McGee (center with sign) and ODB Board Chair Emily Taylor (right of McGee) accept a Partner Agency plaque from (left to right) United Way of Denton County CEO Gary Henderson, Board Chair Micah Tannery and Community Investment Chair Sharon Garrett.
Courtesy/United Way of Denton County
PediPlace CEO Larry Robins (center with sign) and staff and board members accept a sign in the pediatric clinic from UWDC representatives Micah Tannery (with sign), Sharon Garrett and Gary Henderson.
Our Daily Bread in Denton and PediPlace in Lewisville have joined United Way of Denton County as community partners.
ODB, which recently merged with Monsignor King Outreach Center, has worked for more than 20 years to care, feed and shelter the vulnerable in Denton. ODB currently runs three locations that provide shelter for those in need.
PediPlace is a pediatric nonprofit healthcare practice for children who are uninsured. Their primary care pediatric services include treatment of illness, vision and hearing screenings, asthma treatment, behavioral health screenings, chronic illness and more.
United Way’s Partner Agency grants have "supported and amplified the efforts of highly efficient local charities, investing resources where they will have the most impact on the needs of the Denton County community" for over 68 years, United Way said in a news release announcing the partnership.