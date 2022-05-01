A Denton native and meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma is one of three people who died in a car collision on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma on Friday, officials confirmed.
Nicholas K. Nair of Denton, 20, and two passengers, Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22, were storm-chasing southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned and went off-road. The vehicle then stopped and was disabled on the left of the roadway when another vehicle struck it.
According to police reports, all three passengers were pinned in the vehicle for over five hours and were eventually extricated by the local Tonkawa Fire Department.
Nair, Short and Brooks were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital, treated and later released.
The University of Oklahoma’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences released a statement Saturday memorializing the fallen students.
“We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends,” the statement reads in part. “Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted and providing them with privacy.”
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.