City of Denton and Texas Department of Transportation officials will host an open house Thursday to discuss impending construction on Bonnie Brae Street.
The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Newton Rayzor Elementary cafeteria, 1400 Malone St.
No official presentation will be given by officials from either entity.
Proposed designs would have the majority of the street leading north to U.S. Highway 77 widened into a four-lane divided roadway and prepare it for eventual expansion into a six-lane divided roadway.
The roughly 1,670 feet section of road leading to U.S. 77 would be widened from a two-lane undivided roadway into a four-lane divided one.
All seven phases of the $120 million project are scheduled to conclude in 2024. Phase 6 will affect the section of road leading past the site of the new Denton High School, which is set to be complete in time for the 2022-23 school year.