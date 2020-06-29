Activists who oppose the sale and reopening of Denton’s old coal plant will have an online discussion Tuesday night about what could happen if the plant reopens.
The event will include a briefing on the potential sale and a panel discussion with climate scientists, health officials and engineers. It will also include a screening of the documentary “Fighting Goliath: Texas Coal Wars.”
The online event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2CLhMEa.
The plant, which is owned by Denton, Greenville, Garland and Bryan, is located east of College Station. Negotiations to sell the coal plant started back up this year, and the cities are in discussion with a buyer nearly two years after operations shut down.
— Staff report