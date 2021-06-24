One year later, Denton County's Confederate monument draws closer to next chapter in controversial legacy

On June 25, 2020, in the quiet of night, an Arlington-based art preservation company arrived at the south side of the Denton County Courthouse on the Square. About 10 hours later, its crews would leave, taking with them decades of history, protests and a legacy of controversy — all methodically divided into individual chunks.
The Confederate soldier monument’s history dates back over 100 years, though the last decades in particular stoked local controversy as social justice movements gained steam nationwide. In the years leading up to its removal, the discourse was fervent, with advocates pointing out its historical significance and detractors noting its ties to slavery and racism.
While statues with similar ties have gained national attention in recent years, the push for the Denton monument’s removal was already underway before the turn of the millennium. In 1999, a Denton Record-Chronicle reporter covered one man’s hourlong demonstration at the downtown Square, describing him as “undaunted” by his protest attracting more reporters than participants.
“It’s not a political statement to try to get notoriety or fame,” the man told the reporter. “It’s a conviction I have, and I still have it. I planned if no one else shows to be out here walking by myself.’’
On that day over 20 years ago, Willie Hudspeth walked up and down the sidewalk with just four others, carrying a sign with a simple message: “God loves us all,” with a smiley face drawn in the first letter “O.” Earlier this month, a Business Insider article made note of that sign as it introduced him on the national stage.
When Hudspeth first started protesting, the monument was an issue of water fountains. But the discourse — and his end goal — evolved, culminating in the Denton County Commissioners Court voting last June to remove and relocate the statue amid daily Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Denton and other cities across the country.
One year ago from Friday, the monument’s contracted removal began before 4 a.m. The public was not given advance notice of the removal, with County Judge Andy Eads citing safety concerns, though the approximately 10-hour process would eventually draw Hudspeth and several others as word spread.
Crews sawed the monument into manageable pieces, which were then hauled away to an undisclosed location on county property. Its divided form remained in limbo for nearly a year, until the county’s announcement in April that the Texas Historical Commission had approved the plan for its new home — an exhibit in the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.
A rendering and news release from the county detail the planned exhibit, which will include the Confederate soldier and two engraved pieces from the monument. The surrounding walls will display a 3D image of the monument’s original form, while a written narrative will “explain the history of the monument as well as the history of slavery statewide and locally.” Officials gave a six-month timeframe for the plans.
County commissioners have emphasized the Historical Commission’s recognition of the plan as a model for the rest of the state to follow. Hudspeth, however, has made his disapproval obvious, speaking against the monument’s return at the majority of the county’s weekly meetings.
Hudspeth has long been publicly at odds with county officials, which has continued in recent months, with him accusing their planning process of not including enough minority opinions. While he did show appreciation earlier this week for commissioners’ recognition of Zach Rawlins, a former slave who became a county custodian after his emancipation, he maintains his opposition to the exhibit.
“I wish they would spend more time on making sure people know about the other parts of history,” Hudspeth said Wednesday, referring to the history of minorities. “I wish they would involve the citizenry more in that process.”
Hudspeth added that the recent recognition of Rawlins through a courthouse plaque was “a move in the right direction,” but that he still disagrees with the county’s reinstatement of the monument.
Eads says the exhibit is on track to be installed by the end of summer. As he did when the monument was taken down, he has declined to disclose where its pieces are being stored, citing safety concerns.
Eads maintained that the primary reasoning for the monument’s relocation is that it is a historical artifact, and that its preservation is therefore one of the county’s major responsibilities.
“We are custodians of that artifact and that public property,” Eads said Wednesday. “We will put it on display and provide additional context for the memorial, which is exactly what the citizens committee recommended.”
Eads said that ultimately, the monument is a piece of art, and so the county should have no role in how citizens interpret it.
“As with any art piece, people approach it from their own viewpoint and from their own life history,” Eads said. “There will be detractors, I’m sure, and there’s going to be people who may have lost a relative in the war, and they may revere it — but that’s not for us to tell them how to approach it. We’re going to help tell part of the story of the Confederacy and its time.”
For now, the next chapter in the monument’s century-long history will have to wait a little longer.