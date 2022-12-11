Highways image
Much of the money flowing to Texas from the infrastructure bill will go toward road and bridge projects. 

 Louis DeLuca/DMN

One year after Congress passed a historical infrastructure bill, some big money is flowing into Texas.

As of November, $13.9 billion in funding had been announced for the Lone Star State, including for 310 specific projects, according to the White House. The total is second only to California’s $16.2 billion.

